Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

