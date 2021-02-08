Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,262,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,088.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 512,882 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,587,000 after purchasing an additional 465,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 428,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

