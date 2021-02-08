Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.