Gratus Capital LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,108. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

