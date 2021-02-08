Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,300. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

