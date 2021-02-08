Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 255,229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 244.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

