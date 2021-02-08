Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NVS opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

