Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,359 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.