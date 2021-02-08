Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $133.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $640,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,843,210. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

