Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,390 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.