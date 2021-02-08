Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,623 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

