Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 2,649 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.79. 469,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,116,779. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

