Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $586.67. 21,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,296. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $592.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.