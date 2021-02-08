Grove Bank & Trust Buys 259 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

ITW traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

