Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,833. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.