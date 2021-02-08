Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.42. 41,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.