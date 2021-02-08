Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,075. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

