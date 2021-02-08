Grove Bank & Trust Sells 3,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after buying an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,512,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 291,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.