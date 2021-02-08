GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. 30,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.64 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

