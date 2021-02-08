Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $12,207,948.80 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $12,207,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,530,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,606,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04.

GH stock opened at $162.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 247,291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $21,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

