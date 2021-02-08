Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.25

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.53%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

