Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $656.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the lowest is $649.73 million. Guess’ reported sales of $842.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guess’ by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 653,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $25.84.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

