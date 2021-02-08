GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

