GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 436.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 45,436 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $55.45 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

