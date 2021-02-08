GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.