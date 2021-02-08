GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 20,642 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

