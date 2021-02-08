GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

