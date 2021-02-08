GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 512 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.