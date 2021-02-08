H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $43.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

