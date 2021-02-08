Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,386 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.