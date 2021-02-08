Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.36 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

