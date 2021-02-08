Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $293.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $293.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

