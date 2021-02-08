Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $46.35 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

