Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.88

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 7480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 305,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

