Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 3,575 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

