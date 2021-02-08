Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) VP Purchases $24,784.20 in Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) VP Luke Christopher Mansfield purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,784.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $256,575.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $35.44. 105,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

