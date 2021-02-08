Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $746.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,883 shares of company stock worth $547,584. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

