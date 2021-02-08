Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pool by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pool by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

POOL opened at $359.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.29. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.