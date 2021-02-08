Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $297.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average is $254.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.52.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

