Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

