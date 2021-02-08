Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

