Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 405,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after buying an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $86,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 23.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,743,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

