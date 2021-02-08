Harvest Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Concho Resources comprises about 0.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 628,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,650. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $91.06.

About Concho Resources

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

