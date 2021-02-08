Harvest Management LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. RealPage comprises 4.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.56 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

