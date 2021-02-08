HC Wainwright Downgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.36.

GWPH opened at $214.57 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $217.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,436,784 shares of company stock worth $15,802,240. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $15,252,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

