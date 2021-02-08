Head-To-Head Comparison: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 14.23 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -36.54 Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.28 -$130.13 million N/A N/A

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Health Catalyst and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $42.54, suggesting a potential downside of 18.01%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company has a strategic business cooperation with Fullerton Credit; and cooperation with Aspire Holdings Ltd. to develop advanced fintech solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.