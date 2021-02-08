Head to Head Comparison: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.71 $90.05 million $0.87 36.01 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower Semiconductor and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

