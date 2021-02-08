Head-To-Head Comparison: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25% Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08%

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 5 10 0 2.67 Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 22 1 2.83

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $161.41, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 3.76 $1.01 billion $1.16 30.10 Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 7.94 $298.00 million $5.61 23.57

Trip.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Trip.com Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and customer, supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

