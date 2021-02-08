Head-To-Head Contrast: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 Q2 0 5 12 0 2.71

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 39.54%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $106.29, suggesting a potential downside of 25.44%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 23.10 -$159.61 million N/A N/A Q2 $315.48 million 24.35 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -324.02

Q2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A Q2 -30.34% -4.99% -2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Q2 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution. It also provides Q2 Business Solutions, a digital banking solutions to commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; and Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

