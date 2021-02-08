Head to Head Survey: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -67.14% -19.22% -16.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $146.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.71%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 75.82 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -193.56

Burning Rock Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen Plus that targets therapy and immunotherapy, as well as immunotherapy- related biomarkers, such as microsatellite instability and tumor mutation burden, and NTRK fusions; and LungPlasma, a circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsy- based test for non-small cell lung cancer. It also offers ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and BeiGene primarily through central laboratory and companion diagnostics development services to pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company has collaboration agreement with Radius Health, Inc. to develop liquid biopsy companion diagnostic for elacestrant. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

